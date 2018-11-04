Xinjiang lifts another 1.84 million people from poverty

The government of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has helped more than 1.84 million people lift themselves from poverty over the past three years, media reported on Saturday.



The number of poverty-stricken villages in the region has dropped from 3,671 in 2014 to 2,054 in 2017, reducing the poverty rate to 11. 57 percent over the same period, reported Xinjiang Daily, citing statistics from the regional poverty relief office.



Since 2014, more than 1.84 million people have lifted themselves from poverty, the report said.



According to the report, the regional government had set up an employment management system that has found employment for 90,000 people in southern Xinjiang.



Labor-intensive manufacturing, such as garments and electronics, have played an important role in employing local people living in extreme poverty.



In 2017 alone, about 440,000 people were lifted from poverty and 331 villages were removed from the official list of poverty-stricken villages.



In 2017, the region invested over 6.1 billion yuan ($879 million) in poverty alleviation, with more than 80 percent allocated to four southern prefectures, Hotan, Kashi, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz, on the edge of the Taklimakan Desert, the largest desert in China and the second-largest shifting sand desert in the world, Xinhua News Agency reported in October.



As part of the efforts, more than 350,000 officials have been dispatched to the villages across Xinjiang in the past five years. Their services cover all villages and communities in Xinjiang, according to Xinhua.



Stationed officials are now the main force in government-led poverty alleviation efforts, which include registering those living in poverty, initiating assistance measures and introducing poverty-alleviation projects, the report said.



