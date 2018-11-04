Giant mosquito found in China wins Guinness title for world’s largest

Pictured is the record-breaking specimen of the holorusia Mikado species as measured in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on June 14. The mosquito has a leg span of 25.8 centimeters and wing span of 11.5 centimeters. Source: Chengdu Economic Daily

A nightmarishly large mosquito discovered in China has officially earned the title of world's largest in the Guinness Book of World Records, chinanews.com reported on Friday.Zhao Li, director of the Insect Museum of West China, said his staff made the discovery of the 25.8 centimeter-long mosquito on Qingcheng Mountain in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province in 2017.Zhao said he noticed the mosquito's giant 11 centimeter wing span after it was mounted as a sample in April."The length surpassed that of most recorded mosquito species," he added.Zhao notified the Guinness Book of World Records in May of his discovery.After a five-month application process, Guinness officials confirmed the mosquito to be the largest recorded in the world.Around 15,000 species of large mosquitoes have been discovered worldwide, around 800 of which are found in China. Unlike their smaller relatives, most large mosquitoes feed off the nectar of flowers instead of blood.Global Times