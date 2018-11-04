Xi sends congratulatory letter to Belt and Road science organizations alliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the launching ceremony of a Belt and Road
international science organizations alliance Sunday in Beijing.
Xi said in the letter that promoting cooperation in science and technology among countries constituted an important part in building the Belt and Road, and played a positive role in improving people's livelihood, promoting development and coping with common challenges.
He expressed the hope that scientists from different countries can make full use of the alliance as a platform to carry out major science and technology cooperations, foster more talented people in innovation and entrepreneurship and enhance innovative ability in science and technology.
Xi also called on scientists to make contributions to promoting people-to-people communication and sustainable economic and social development, the building of a green and innovative path for development and building a community with a shared future for humanity.
The ceremony was also the opening of the second international seminar of the Belt and Road science and technology innovation.