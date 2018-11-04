Chinese legislator calls for adherence to multilateralism at G20 parliamentary forum

Hao made the remarks when heading a Chinese delegation to attend the parliamentary forum and speakers' summits in the context of G20, which was held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in the Argentine capital.



He said given the challenges of a changing world, all parties should work together to improve global governance, stick to innovation-driven development, foster new drivers of growth and build an open world economy.



All parties should strengthen exchanges and cooperation at the parliamentary level and make more contributions to solving the problems of the era, he added.



Hao said China will further expand its openness to achieve a win-win result and work to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



The parliamentary meeting is part of the G20 agenda. Buenos Aires will host the G20 Leaders' Summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

