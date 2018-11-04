CONMEBOL rejects Gremio appeal: River to play in final

Argentine side River Plate were confirmed as Copa Libertadores finalists on Saturday after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) threw out an appeal by their defeated semifinal opponents Gremio.



Brazilian side Gremio wanted Tuesday's result overturned after River scored two late goals in the semifinal in Porto Alegre, Brazil.



River coach Marcelo Gallardo had been banned from contact with his players but entered the dressing room at halftime with his team 1-0 down.



River, who lost the home leg 1-0, won the second leg 2-1 to go through on away goals.



CONMEBOL, however, decided to ban Gallardo from entering the Bombonera stadium where the final's first leg will be held against Boca Juniors on November 10.



Gremio have seven days to appeal the decision, CONMEBOL's disciplinary tribunal said in a statement.



River's last-gasp victory set them up for a hotly anticipated final against their Argentine arch-rivals Boca Juniors.



It is the first time the two sides have ever met in the final of South America's premier club competition.



