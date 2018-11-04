China International Import Expo takes over Shanghai

The first-ever China International Import Expo (CIIE) will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from November 5 to November 10.This exhibition features imports from across the world and has attracted over 3,000 enterprises from more than 130 countries and regions in its business exhibition area alone, which covers 270,000 square meters.These enterprises will showcase and sell products and services for various industries, including high-tech, intelligence, medical, food and consumer goods.The national comprehensive trade and investment exhibition area of the venue includes 71 exhibition booths from 82 countries and regions along with international organizations, including the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the International Trade Center.There will be no commercial transactions in this space, only displays. Shanghai has been making great efforts to host CIIE and has ramped up traffic order, infrastructure, city appearance and local services.Over 5,000 volunteers are enrolled in the expo. Many are able to speak foreign languages. CIIE service centers are also now set up at the city's airports and train stations to provide one-stop consultation services for guests. The city has also been building permanent display centers which will serve as a spillover effect for CIIE to provide a display platform for overseas exhibitors and other foreign investors interested in entering the Chinese market.Local residents will be able to see CIIE exhibits at these centers, as the expo only allows in special groups.

The biggest exhibit at CIIE, a milling machine from a German company has been set up at the exhibition hall Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Volunteers walk through the National Exhibition and Convention Center to get familiar with all the halls. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A television with a thin body Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A pair of transformable eyeglasses by an Italian company on display at CIIE Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Two foreign workers chat at the venue. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A view of the exhibition booths at a hall of the venue Photo: Yang Hui/GT