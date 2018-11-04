China VEX Robotics Competition in Shanghai

Nearly 2,000 contestants from 25 provinces across the country attended the 2018 China VEX Robotics Competition at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai on Saturday, chinanews.com reported on Saturday. The competition is also the qualification trials of VEX Robotics World Championship 2018.



China VEX Robotics Competition is divided into four levels: elementary school, middle school, high school and university. Teams from China's elite universities and institutions such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xi'an Jiaotong University and Harbin Institute of Technology attended the contest.



Participants design and write programs for robots to complete certain tasks. Explosive disposal robots which can be applied in firefighting scenarios and industrial robotic hands to improve efficiency in manufacturing were displayed.



VEX Robotics World Championship is the largest such competition globally, with over 1.2 million students from 56 countries and regions attending each year since it was first held in 2007, according to stdaily.com.

