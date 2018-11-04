Vehicles banned from East Yan’an Road Tunnel

Shanghai traffic police issued a notice that vehicles are banned from East Yan'an Road Tunnel and part of the elevated section of Yan'an Road from afternoon till night on Sunday, according to Shanghai government's official WeChat account.



Subways along metro Line 2 will not stop at Lujiazui Station from 3 pm till 9:30 pm. According to the notice, from 7 am to 8 pm every day until Tuesday, all passenger vehicles with non-local car plates are banned from elevated roads.



Local traffic police will intensify their on-site law enforcement in addition to supervision by surveillance cameras. From Wednesday to Friday, vehicles with non-local car plates will be banned from elevated roads from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 8 pm.

