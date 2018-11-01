Media cooperation must be part of China-Russia partnership

As the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has entered its best period, media outlets of the two countries should seize the opportunity to deepen cooperation, a Chinese senior official said at the Fourth China-Russia Media Forum on Sunday in Shanghai.



Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a keynote speech at the forum.



More than 130 media representatives from China and Russia attended the forum with the theme of "New Direction of China-Russia Media Cooperation in the New Era."



Huang pointed out that Chinese and Russia media outlets should focus on the connectivity between the construction of the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union and report the situation of the two countries comprehensively, objectively and truthfully, so as to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries, enhance people-to-people ties and offer great positive energy to the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Alexeevich Akimov said in his speech that media outlets based in the two countries often face unfair competition in the international market. This is because Russia and China are two powerful players in today's global information sector, making traditional monopolists in the world media market uncomfortable, he said.



Akimov also suggested that since digital technology has provided an unprecedented opportunity for media development, Russia and China could discuss and formulate guidelines for Russia-China digital media cooperation, which would create a favorable digital environment for media outlets and establish relevant projects, so as to consolidate the status of the media outlets of the two countries in the international market.



Andrey Tsyper, executive director of Rambler&Co, told the Global Times that many questions and ideas about new media cooperation were discussed at this high-profile forum. He said he hopes to see more media cooperation projects be realized in future forums.



New media integration will not only change the traditional means of communication - it will also provide opportunities for overtaking other players in corners and reshape international public opinion, said Lü Yansong, deputy editor-in-chief of the People's Daily.