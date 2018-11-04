Figuratively Speaking

130



Countries and regions will take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicks off on Monday in Shanghai.



3,000



Companies that will display their products and services at the CIIE.



200



Fortune 500 companies at the expo.



180



US companies at the CIIE.



150,000



Estimated value of China's purchases of foreign goods during the CIIE and over the next 15 years.



$24tr



100



New products and technologies that will be displayed at the CIIE.

