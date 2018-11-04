Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/4 22:43:40
130
Countries and regions will take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicks off on Monday in Shanghai.
3,000
Companies that will display their products and services at the CIIE.
200
Fortune 500 companies at the expo.
180
US companies at the CIIE.
150,000
Estimated value of China's purchases of foreign goods during the CIIE and over the next 15 years.
$24tr
100
New products and technologies that will be displayed at the CIIE.