Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/4 22:43:40
130

Countries and regions will take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which kicks off on Monday in Shanghai.

3,000

Companies that will display their products and services at the CIIE.

200

Fortune 500 companies at the expo.

180

US companies at the CIIE.

150,000

Estimated value of China's purchases of foreign goods during the CIIE and over the next 15 years.

$24tr

100

New products and technologies that will be displayed at the CIIE.

Posted in: ECONOMY,COMPANIES
