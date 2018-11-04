"I am deeply concerned about the continuing trend of protectionism and nationalism. I sincerely hope the [CIIE] will give great meanings and lessons to the international community."



Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations



"The purpose of the CIIE is to promote an open market and free trade, which will bring benefits to every business entity participating in the global market."



Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President at General Electric Co





"I sincerely hope that our two countries can deepen business ties through the CIIE."



Kazuyuki Katayama, Consul-General of Japan in Shanghai





"We in the UK are going to put together a world-beating pavilion that will showcase the best of British technology in lots of different sectors."



John Edwards, British Consul-General in Shanghai





"[Colombian firms] will treat the CIIE as a perfect opportunity."



Luz Helena Echeverry, Consul-General of Colombia in Shanghai