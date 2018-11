Russian PM arrives in Shanghai to attend CIIE

The airplane carrying visiting Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2018. Russian Prime Minister is here to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visiting Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2018, to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Visiting Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2018, to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)