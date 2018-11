Farmers harvest crabs in east China's Jiangsu

Workers harvest crabs in Shiji Township of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in crab harvest season.(Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2018 shows crab breeders harvesting crabs in Longji Township of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. Local farmers were busy with their work in crab harvest season.(Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

A crab breeder harvests crabs in Linhuai Township of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in crab harvest season.(Xinhua/Xu Changliang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2018 shows workers harvesting crabs in Shiji Township of Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. Local farmers were busy with their work in crab harvest season.(Xinhua/Xu Changliang)