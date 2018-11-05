Kim Jong Un watches joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China, DPRK

Kim Jong Un (C), top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watches a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and DPRK, in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Kim Jong Un (C), top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), shakes hands with performers on the stage after the joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and DPRK, in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows a scene of a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Chinese singer Liao Changyong performs during a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Chinese artists dance during a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Chinese singer Sun Nan performs during a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)

Chinese singers Zhang Liangying (L) and Zhang Jie perform during a joint performance presented by literary and art workers from China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)