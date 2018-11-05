"Canstruction" event held in Vancouver, Canada

A participant works on the can sculpture during the "Canstruction" event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 3, 2018. Some 13 teams competed with their sculpture designs by using donated cans in the annual event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Participants work on the can sculpture during the "Canstruction" event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 3, 2018. Some 13 teams competed with their sculpture designs by using donated cans in the annual event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A participant works on the can sculpture during the "Canstruction" event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 3, 2018. Some 13 teams competed with their sculpture designs by using donated cans in the annual event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A child takes a look at a can sculpture during the "Canstruction" event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 3, 2018. Some 13 teams competed with their sculpture designs by using donated cans in the annual event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A participant works on the can sculpture during the "Canstruction" event in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 3, 2018. Some 13 teams competed with their sculpture designs by using donated cans in the annual event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)