Night of the Dead in Bike held in downtown Mexico City

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows participants during the Night of the Dead in Bike in downtown Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Thousands of Mexicans gathered on Saturday in downtown Mexico City to join the event as part of celebration of the annual Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

