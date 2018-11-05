Xi announces opening of China International Import Expo

The world's first import-themed national-level expo opened in Shanghai on Monday.



Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the China International Import Expo, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-10.



A total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations from the five continents will showcase their development achievements and international image at the expo.



More than 3,600 companies from different countries will hold discussions and seek common development with purchasers from China and overseas.

