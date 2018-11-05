China will only become more and more open: Xi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/5 10:18:24
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China will not close its door to the world and will only become more and more open.

Xi made the statement in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

