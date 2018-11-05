China's imported goods, services estimated to exceed 40 trillion USD in next 15 years: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China's imported goods and services are estimated to exceed 30 trillion US dollars and 10 trillion US dollars, respectively, in the next 15 years.



Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.



Xi said measures announced in April to relax market access have been so far implemented. China has further simplified negative list of foreign investment, reduced investment limits and lifted the level of free investment.



China is taking solid steps to expand financial opening-up, continue to advance opening-up in the service sector, deepen opening-up in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and accelerate the opening-up process of sectors including telecommunications, education, medical treatment and culture, Xi said.

