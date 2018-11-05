HOME >>
SPECIAL-COVERAGE
Every country should improve business environment: Xi
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/5 10:27:16
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that every country should strive to improve their own business environment and solve their own problems.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus