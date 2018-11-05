Villager makes glutinous rice cakes in China's Guizhou

A villager dries glutinous rice cakes in the sun to make "dongguo", fried glutinous rice with brown sugar and sesame, in Jiasuo Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2018. "Dongguo" is a kind of snack for local people of Dong ethnic group to entertain guests. (Xinhua/Yang Daifu)

