Farmers harvest chrysanthemum flowers in E China's Jiangsu

Farmers pick up chrysanthemum flowers in Xiexi Village of Wanzai County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 3, 2018. Local people were busy harvesting and processing chrysanthemum flowers. (Xinhua/Deng Longhua)

A farmer bakes chrysanthemum flowers in Gonghe Village of Tianzhu County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 3, 2018. Local people were busy harvesting and processing chrysanthemum flowers. (Xinhua/Long Shengzhou)

A farmer checks the growth of chrysanthemum flowers in Jiangli Village of Shibali Township in Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 3, 2018. The city developed chrysanthemum planting industry in recent years. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Farmers pick up chrysanthemum flowers near the Baima Lake in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 3, 2018. Local people were busy harvesting chrysanthemum flowers. (Xinhua/Chen Kai)