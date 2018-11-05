S.Korea, DPRK to hold working-level talks on health, medical cooperation

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed Monday to hold working-level talks on health and medical cooperation later this week, according to Seoul's unification ministry.
The talks would be held on Wednesday at the joint liaison office of the two sides in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong.
The joint liaison office opened in September for around-the-clock inter-Korean communications.
During the upcoming dialogue, the two sides would broadly exchange opinions on issues of mutual concern relevant to health and medical cooperation, including the establishment of a joint system to combat infectious diseases.
The working-level talks would be part of efforts to implement the Pyongyang Declaration, which was signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un after their third summit in Pyongyang in September.