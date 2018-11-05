China to capitalize on Shanghai's role in opening up: Xi

China will capitalize on the important role of Shanghai and surrounding areas in opening up, President Xi Jinping said Monday.



Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.



The country will expand the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to include a new section, and will encourage and support bold and creative steps by Shanghai to advance investment and trade liberalization and facilitation so that more of its successful practices may be replicated in other parts of China, he said.



The president also announced China's decision to launch a science and technology innovation board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and experiment with a registration system for listed companies.



China will support Shanghai in cementing its position as an international financial center and a hub of science and innovation, and steadily improving the fundamental institutions of its capital market, he said.



The country will also support integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, and make it a national strategy, Xi said.

