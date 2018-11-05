Construction begins on China’s first floating nuclear plant

Photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows the installation site of a hemispherical dome at the No. 6 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian Province. In May of 2017, a containment dome was installed on the No. 5 unit of the nuclear power plant, the first reactor featuring the Hualong One design. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Construction on a floating nuclear power plant worth 1.4 million yuan ($202,000) has begun in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, which will reportedly be the country's first floating nuclear power plant.The first platform of the project will be put into use in 2021. It will be able to provide clean energy to coastal cities, islands, offshore work platforms, polar and remote regions, Qilu Evening News reported Friday.The construction is a major step to guaranteeing China's marine strategy and security, the report said.The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is in charge of the project, the report said, citing announcements made at the 2018 nuclear power industry forum in Yantai on Thursday.At the start of the year, the CNNC and Yantai government signed an agreement to cooperate on a clear energy composite supply platform and pool-type low-temperature reactor, according to the CNNC website.The website said in September that CNNC had completed the preliminary design of a reactor called Yanlong based on the company's safe and stable operation of pool-type experimental reactors over the past 50 years.Global Times