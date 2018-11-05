China's box office reaches over 52 bln yuan in 10 months

China has seen a total box office revenue of more than 52.6 billion yuan (7.62 billion US dollars) during the first 10 months of 2018, up 9.75 percent year-on-year, according to the State Film Administration.



Domestic films contributed to about 70 percent of the total box office in the period, up 37.56 percent on a yearly basis.



Among the 67 films that took in over 100 million yuan, 38 were domestic.



In Chinese film market this year, the audience were presented with domestic blockbusters such as black comedy "Dying to Survive," comedy "Detective Chinatown 2" and action film "Operation Red Sea," which all grossed over 3 billion yuan in box office.



In November and December, more domestic productions, including "The Human Comedy" and "The Rookies", are scheduled to hit the big screen alongside Hollywood blockbusters such as anti-hero action-thriller "Venom" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

