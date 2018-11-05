City in SW China bans walking dogs during daytime to avoid attacks

A Chinese city has banned dog walking from 7 am to 10 pm in the downtown area because of increasing clashes between pet owners and other people, people.cn reported recently.



The city of Wenshan in Southwest China's Yunnan Province also announced dog owners must use a leash of less than one meter. Moreover, dogs must be walked by adults.



It also says raising dogs should not interfere with the normal lives of other people. Dogs also should not be used to frighten or attack other people.



"If the dog is hurting people, anyone can catch it on the spot and dispose of it in accordance with relevant regulations," the notice says.



The director of the Wenshan Urban Management and Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau, surnamed Tang, told The Beijing News that the notice had been effective after being issued.



The motivation to issue such a notice comes from an increasing number of clashes between dog owners and other people. One of the most well-known clashes took place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, this September. A pregnant woman was frightened by a bulldog that was not on a leash, and suffered threatened premature labor.



The Beijing News reported most rules in the notice are sensible but one rule made little sense: "Dog walking is forbidden from 7 am to 10 pm."



The Beijing News said if the rule is carried out, many dog owners will leave their homes exactly at 10 pm, leading to intensive barking and other disturbances that will bother all local residents.



Global Times

