Word matters

"These thieves integrated into the carnival crowd and were hard to be discovered."So said a Beijing policeman nicknamed Dazhi, who caught five thieves with seven stolen mobile phones during last week's Halloween night at Beijing's Happy Valley amusement park. Dazhi explained that these thieves are diligent criminals who often follow a target after they get off from the subway. Some thieves at Happy Valley buy annual passes to the amusement park, making it their full-time profession. (Source: The Mirror)