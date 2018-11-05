There is every reason to be confident in future of China's economy: Xi

There is every reason to be fully confident in the future of the Chinese economy, President Xi Jinping said Monday.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
At present, China's economy remains generally stable and is making good progress, Xi said, citing data including the GDP growth of 6.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.
"China's economy is truly performing well within the reasonable range, giving us a solid foundation for delivering the development goals for the whole year," Xi said.
Compared with other major economies, China still ranks among the world's top in terms of GDP growth, Xi said.
The fundamentals for sound and stable economic growth remain unchanged, the necessary production factors for high-quality development remain unchanged, and the overall momentum of long-term economic stability and progress also remains unchanged, Xi said.
China's capacity of macroeconomic regulation is growing, and efforts to deepen reform across the board have unleashed new drivers of growth, he added.
With the Belt and Road
Initiative being further implemented, two-way investment and trade between China and countries along the Belt and Road have continued to gather pace, Xi said.
"All in all, the favorable conditions are in place for the long-term, healthy and steady growth of the Chinese economy," Xi said.