German DHL Express to scale up investment in China

German logistics firm DHL Express will step up its investment in China to seize the growing business opportunities as the country continues to reform and open-up.



"We are the witness, participant and beneficiary of China's reform and opening-up drive," said Wu Dongming, CEO of DHL Express China and managing director of DHL-Sinotrans International Air Courier Ltd.



The popularity of cross-border e-commerce and China's steady economic expansion bode well for the international express industry and DHL will invest more to develop infrastructure in China, he said.



The company opened its Zhuhai, Guangdong gateway on Friday to boost its international logistics express delivery efficiency west of the Pearl River, as the just-opened Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge makes transport between the Chinese mainland and the two special administrative regions easier.



The 55-kilometer-long bridge is expected to shorten express transportation from the west of the Pearl River to Hong Kong from four hours to 45 minutes, according to Wu. A new air cargo service route between Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province to Leipzig, Germany also started operation on Friday.



Wu sees huge business potential in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two pioneer cities in China's reform and opening-up drive and home to many trade-oriented high-tech firms and cross-border e-commerce platforms.



Meanwhile, DHL Express is expanding a logistics hub in Hong Kong, which will have a stock area of about 50,000 square meters with cargo management efficiency improved by 50 percent.



China is the biggest market for DHL-Sinotrans International Air Courier Ltd, a joint venture of DHL and Chinese logistics giant Sinotrans established in 1986. As the country's biggest international express service provider, DHL-Sinotrans' business enjoys a double-digit annual compound growth rate and now covers about 400 cities nationwide.





