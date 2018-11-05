PBC injects funds into market

China's central bank on Monday injected 403.5 billion yuan ($58.48 billion) into the market via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) to maintain liquidity.



The funds will mature in one year with an interest rate of 3.3 percent, unchanged from previous operations, the People's Bank of China (PBC) said on its website.



The operation effectively rolled over an equal amount of such loans, which matured Monday.



The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral. On Monday, the PBC suspended reverse repo operations for the seventh consecutive trading day.

