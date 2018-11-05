World Bank: Cross-border ease of trade in Iran improving by 45 ranks

Photo: IRNA

World Bank said in a report announced that Iran's cross-border trade facilitation index with the implementation of the transboundary window will increase from 166 in 2018 to 121 in 2019.One of the most important steps that the World Bank has raised to improve the business of Iran is cross-border trade. This action is related to the promotion of the "Transboundary Window" system in the customs, which has facilitated the export and import of the country.Iran has also been included in the factors related to the promotion of the status of transnational trade as countries that by providing an opportunity to submit an electronic declaration of export and import as well as developing and improving the way in which goods are examined in customs procedures and investing in personnel training and creating a expert pool and the technical training of those responsible for clearing goods in the Transboundary Window, have facilitated the operation of export and import formalities.The World Bank, by comparing the processes affecting the transboundary trade index for 2018 and 2019, announced that export increased by 73 percent while imports decreased by 79 percent.