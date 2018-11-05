3 Iranian handicrafts receive UNESCO prizes

Photo: IRNA

Director General of the Sistan-Baluchestan Provincial Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said that three of the province's handicrafts received the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) prizes."The artworks are the three unique personal styles of two folk embroideries named after the local artists Maryam Ghaderi, Farangis Jamalzehi, and Gol-Bibi Jamalzehi," said Alierza Jamalzehi in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)."Handicrafts made in the province are innovative high quality products with marvelous color combinations that have received Iranian national quality award," he added.He stressed that Sistan-Baluchestan Province is among the country's top provinces in producing handicrafts, saying that a website will be launched in the future to sell the handicrafts in domestic and international markets.Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran's southeasternmost province which shares border with Pakistan and Afghanistan.