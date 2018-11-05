Government to keep solar power subsidies

China will maintain incentive dole-out to the photovoltaic (PV) industry that propelled the country to become a solar leader through 2022, despite a previously announced plan to phase out such subsidies to ensure sustainable growth.



Following a meeting last week, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said that the government will offer more support to the PV industry with a renewed emphasis on the importance of solar power as a clean energy source. The NEA also said that China will release relevant polices to guide solar power industry development in 2019.



The news, coming after the NEA along with two other government agencies announced in May that China will "quickly" phase out PV subsidies and reduce quantity of such subsidies.



The decision to phase out the subsidies in May was likely aimed at tackling issues stemmed from subsidy-boosted fast growth and payment issues in the industry.





