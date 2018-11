CFA to sign MOU with SGX

Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it is expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Association (ZJEA) and China Futures Association (CFA) on Monday, in an effort to further strengthen ties with China as part of its multi-asset, international growth strategy.



In addition, CFA will sign an MOU with SGX to cooperate in the development of the derivatives markets in China and Singapore.