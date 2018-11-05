XHTZ dismisses financial bureau director due to irregularities

The local authority in Xi'an announced a dismissal punishment to an involved official after the revelation of an improper personnel appointment in a major State-owned enterprise (SOE) in the city, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, had triggered heated discussion.



The Xi'an High-tech Industries Development Zone (XHTZ) management committee on Monday announced that the director of the financial bureau was dismissed due to irregularities of appointing a chairman and two members of the board at Xi'an High-tech Holdings.



Wang Jinjie, the director of the financial bureau, had changed the chairman and legal representatives of the company without authorization, the committee said in the announcement on its official WeChat account.



The company is funded by the development zone.



The committee said that a preliminary investigation found no linking "special family background" of the three young executives and their salaries were not raised after the appointment.



As major executives of a SOE with total assets of 127.04 billion yuan ($18.35 billion), their salaries are respectively 4,351 yuan, 3,600 yuan, and 4,200 yuan. Their age is 34, 23, and 21.



They were suspended from their positions in the company and relevant legal procedures have been enforced on them, the committee said. Meanwhile, the local discipline and inspection commission has started an investigation. If violations of disciplines and regulations are found, serious punishment will be given to the employees.



The finance bureau also publicly apologized for the mistakes in the management of the SOE.



Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times that to appoint such three rookie employees as high-ranking executives of a major SOE is way too obscure, even if they (Xi'an High-Tech Holdings) do have ethical excuses.



"It's regrettable. The irregularities could have been avoided," he said.



"Compared with other local governments which don't have policy support like high-tech industries development zones, the local government's management is not good."



"fforts need to be made on improving the management level.," Mei noted.





