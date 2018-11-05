Taxi driver returns lost passport to CIIE guest

A CIIE guest from Uzbekistan received his lost passport back with the help of local police just a few hours after he lost it in a taxi Sunday night, Shanghai Observer reported Monday.



The foreigner caught the taxi at Shanghai Tower at about 8:40 pm that night, but the taxi was stopped by police just a few meters later due to traffic control.



The driver, surnamed Zheng, informed his foreign passenger that he would have to get out. However, the passenger dropped his passport in the back seat.



One hour later, the driver drove dozens of kilometers back to where the passenger was waiting with police. The foreign guest held Zheng's hand tightly and said "Thank you so much."



He also asked his assistant to express his thanks to the taxi company by saying that the service and efficiency made him feel the warmth and efficiency of Shanghai.

