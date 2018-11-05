Old man’s bag filled with cash found on local bus

A worn-out bag filled with 3,600 yuan ($520) in cash was found on No.765 bus of Shanghai on Friday and as of press time its owner has not yet returned to claim it, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday. The bag also contains an old coat.



Surveillance video shows that the bag was left behind by a senior man, who boarded the bus at the terminal Fengzhuang station of Jiading district at 10:53 am. The man got off at Caojiadu station of Jing'an district at 11:36 am without taking his bag.



The driver, Liu Changhua, found the bag when he was checking the bus after arriving at the terminal in Jing'an.



The company hopes to find the owner as soon as possible, considering that the money might be crucial to him. Anyone who knows this old man can contact the bus company at 138 1663 1640.





