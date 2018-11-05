Fair treatment needed to keep private sector healthy

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT









In recent years, some enterprises have run into difficulties they have never encountered before and private firms have been particularly vulnerable. The most obvious concern is the chain reaction caused by banks tightening up on loans.



Chinese companies are mainly financed through banks. When China was experiencing high-speed development in the past, many companies borrowed massive amounts from the banks so that they could grab a share of the market as quickly as possible. These companies generally have high debt ratios.



Deleveraging has been a primary task for financial institutions in order to avoid systemic financial risks. But some of the institutions have been using one rule to fit all the cases and have measured companies' debt ratio without regard for their operational situation, profitability and future prospects. This has pushed a lot of companies into a difficult predicament.



There were reasons for this situation, such as stricter supervision of banks. To eradicate corruption in loan issuance, the regulatory authorities decreed that the responsibility for generating bad debt in the banking system must be traced to the individuals that processed the loans. In this context, employees in banks will inevitably be strict when authorizing loans in order to protect themselves.



But this tightening of loans had a series of effects. If a company's funding is restricted, its financial supply chain is interrupted and it cannot pay upper- and lower-stream companies.



The pressure companies came under was transmitted to the stock market, which has dented investors' confidence.



The real estate industry is one example. Many real estate companies in second-, third- and fourth-tier cities have encountered capital supply chain problems. Because banks have pulled back, companies have had to borrow from non-governmental channels and P2P lending platforms, and have often suffered from scams as a result.



Another problem is that banks are less likely to cut loans for State-owned enterprises (SOEs). As a result, SOEs have been able to buy out private companies that have fallen into difficulties. So it appears that SOEs are becoming more dominant as the private sector retreats.



Deleveraging is painful but unavoidable. It prevents the risk of a total breakdown for the economy. Without deleveraging, the bad debt risk in financial institutions might already have had disastrous consequences, with banks collapsing and dragging other financial institutions down with them. The great depression in the US in the 1930s was triggered by a plunge in the stock market that led to numerous banks collapsing.



China, of course, has a different economic model from the US back then. But there is one similarity: Like the US in the 1930s, China is in the middle of making the transition from mid-phase industrialization to post-industrialization, which is a difficult process. And companies as well as the government have not been fully prepared for it.



The downward pressure in the Chinese economy is a cyclical problem that is inherent in market economies. But the Chinese economy is facing more of a reshuffle than a great depression. China has enough tools and measures to avoid an economic breakdown as long as policymakers don't make terrible mistakes. And all the regulation and management experience accumulated in the past 40 years will be helpful.



Deleveraging involves getting rid of the systemic financial risks that can be brought by cutting overcapacity during the industrial transformation process. Because many don't realize how hard a process this transformation is, some private enterprises feel they are getting unfair treatment amid the deleveraging.



To ease this sentiment and reverse the impression of the private sector retreating, there are six policies and measures that need to be implemented, according to a recent symposium of private enterprises: easing taxes and fees for companies; addressing the difficulty and high cost of financing for private firms; creating a fair environment; doing a better job of implementing policies; establishing a cordial and proper relationship between government bodies and businesses; and ensuring entrepreneurs' personal and property safety. It is also necessary for the private sector to fully understand the difficulties and risks of the economic transformation.



Speeding up the reform of financial institutions would be the most effective way to ensure that private businesses are treated equally.



For one, banks should have to alter their current risk assessment system and adopt a more comprehensive and objective evaluation system. Financial products and credit approval and evaluation standards need to cater to the new economy to support innovation-driven development.



Breakthroughs are required in the capital market as well to allow private companies to get direct financing more easily. Promising unicorn companies are mostly from the US stock market instead of the Chinese one, which is a problem. In this case, developing an equity market with different layers would be helpful to foster an equity market that embraces the new economy.



The private sector should not be weakened. When private businesses don't get second-class treatment in the financial sector, the other problems can be straightened out, and private entrepreneurs will no longer feel like outsiders.



The author is a financial commentator with China Central Television. bizopinion@ globaltimes.com.cn