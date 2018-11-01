UN to review Saudi Arabia’s stained human rights record

Countries were set to gather at the UN in Geneva Monday to review the rights record of Saudi Arabia as it faces a torrent of international condemnation over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



The half-day public debate before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva comes just over a month after the royal insider-turned-critic was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



Turkey's chief prosecutor confirmed for the first time last Wednesday that Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate on October 2 as part of a planned hit, and his body was then dismembered and destroyed.



The murder has placed a strain on Saudi Arabia's relations with the United States and other Western countries and has tarnished the image of the kingdom's de facto Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Monday's so-called Universal Periodic Review - which all 193 UN countries must undergo approximately every four years - is likely to also focus on Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's brutal civil war.



Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the war in 2015 to bolster Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after Iran-backed rebels took the capital Sanaa.



According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and a UN panel accused the Huthis and the Saudi-led coalition of acts that could amount to war crimes.





