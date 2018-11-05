In pics: ancient town of Heping in southeast China's Fujian

A child runs through an alley in Heping Town of Shaowu City in southeast China's Fujian Province Nov. 4, 2018. Heping, a town with a history of more than 1,000 years, is included in the state list of ancient towns with historic and cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)





Pedestrians walk in the court of the Heping Theater in Heping Town of Shaowu City in southeast China's Fujian Province Nov. 4, 2018. Heping, a town with a history of more than 1,000 years, is included in the state list of ancient towns with historic and cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)









Tourists walk down the watchtower of Heping Town, Shaowu City in southeast China's Fujian Province Nov. 4, 2018. Heping, a town with a history of more than 1,000 years, is included in the state list of ancient towns with historic and cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)









"Love locks" are seen on the fence in front of the watchtower of Heping Town, Shaowu City of southeast China's Fujian Province Nov. 4, 2018. Heping, a town with a history of more than 1,000 years, is included in the state list of ancient towns with historic and cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)



