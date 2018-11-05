Shift to imports ‘the greatest opportunity’

Alibaba founder Jack Ma Yun speaking at the "trade and innovation" session of the expo's Hongqiao International Economic and Innovation Forum on Monday Photo: VCG





China is shifting from a big exporter to a big importer, said Alibaba founder Jack Ma Yun on Monday, the opening day of the China International Import Expo (CIIE).



China mainly focused on the manufacturing and export business during the past 40 years, and built a new commercial system for the world via its products, Ma said at the "trade and innovation" session of the expo's Hongqiao International Economic and Innovation Forum on Monday afternoon. But the country will shift to a large importer from now on, he added.



Trade is for peace and for communication, and no one can prevent free trade, Ma said.



The country's monthly trade surplus with the US reached a record of $34.1 billion in September, according to figures from the General Administration of Customs.



The US trade deficit with China actually contributed to its relatively well-performing economy today, Ma said, adding that the US economy will face big problems without deficits.



The US started to transfer its manufacturing jobs to China some 20 years ago, Ma said.



But a country's trade deficit shouldn't always be blamed for its lack of jobs - at least in the coming years.



Ma said that even though the manufacturing industry has produced lots of jobs in the past, the services industry will be the real job provider in the future.



That is because manufacturing jobs will sharply decrease in some 20 years, when most work in this industry will be done by robots instead of humans, he explained.