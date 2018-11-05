Pakistan can learn from China’s development experience: Khan

People pass by Pakistan Pavilion at China International Import Expo. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Leadership and long-term planning, poverty alleviation, skills education, self-evaluation, the business environment and reducing corruption are areas where Pakistan can learn from China's experience, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference held in Shanghai on Monday evening.



The conference - organized by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce and the Government of Pakistan - and led by senior officials including Khan and Pakistan's ministers of finance and commerce, aimed to boost trade and investment between the two countries.



According to Pakistan's Commerce Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha, with a population of 207 million, Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, with 45 percent of its people being middle class. Its GDP grew by a 13-year-high of 5.8 percent in the fiscal year of 2018.



It is the 25th-largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) and the 42nd-largest in terms of nominal GDP. Pakistan is projected to become the world's 20th-largest economy by 2030 and the 16th-largest by 2050 in terms of PPP.



Dagha said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a framework for regional connectivity, connecting the Middle East and South Asia with China and Central Asia. It will develop the region's potential for investment, trade, energy interconnection, logistics and people-to-people contacts.



It will turn Pakistan into a regional corridor for trade and energy and a hub for investments on the global value chain.



According to Dagha, all sectors in Pakistan are open for investment with uniform treatment for local and foreign investors.



There is no restriction on currency convertibility, and 100 percent equity is allowed except in the sectors of agriculture, aviation, the media and banking.



There is protection of investment against unlawful expropriation, and there is no requirement for minimum investments.



As to the textile and clothing sectors, despite being the fourth-largest cotton producer in the world, Pakistan ranks No.12 in global textile exports.



There are significant opportunities in setting up value-added units, such as apparel lines, to build brand development in Pakistan.



The CPEC is a model project of the Belt and Road initiative with total investment amounting to $19 billion.



Among the 22 cooperation projects, nine have finished and 13 are under construction.



Both Chinese and Pakistan sides agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to explore new areas of cooperation, according to a China-Pakistan joint statement issued on Sunday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



In this regard, it was decided that the eight session of the JCC will be held in Beijing before the end of the year.



To further expand cooperation under CPEC, Chinese and Pakistan sides also announced the setting up of a working group on social-economic development to assist with livelihood projects in Pakistan, according to the media report on Sunday.