Xi accompanies foreign leaders on tour of country pavilion at CIIE

An attendee at CIIE takes a photo of flags of China and of the UK. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign leaders who are attending the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Monday toured the Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment, which showcased development achievements and featured products of more than 80 countries and regions, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



They visited the national pavilions of countries including Hungary, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and Russia, according to Xinhua.



British LiFi technology, which enables wireless communication of data using light, was shown to President Xi at UK's pavilion, an employee at the pavilion told the Global Times on Monday.



The technology creates more secure, energy-efficient and faster connections - with 1,000 times more bandwidth than conventional Wi-Fi.



"More than 50 British companies involved in the CIIE are exhibiting world-leading expertise that can bring competitive advantages to all sectors of the Chinese economy, from healthcare to sports," International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, was quoted as saying in a press release the UK Consulate General in Shanghai sent to the Global Times on Monday.



"2017 was a record-breaking year for UK-China trade and I hope that this exhibition will provide a catalyst to strengthen this vital relationship."



Bilateral trade between China and the UK reached $79.03 billion in 2017, up 6.2 percent year-on-year, according to customs data.



China and Pakistan signed 15 agreements and memoranda on Sunday to deepen cooperation in fields.



Highlighting innovation, coordination, the green economy, opening and sharing, China's national pavilion showcases the great achievements of China's reform and opening-up, as well as the new development opportunities for countries and regions from all over the world that are involved in the Belt and Road initiative, according to Xinhua.



In the innovation and development unit, the prime ministers of Laos and Vietnam experienced the stimulating driving system of the Fuxing high-speed train.



At the CIIE, the world's first import-themed national-level expo, more than 3,600 companies from different countries are present, bringing more than 5,000 new products to over 400,000 purchasers from China and overseas, Xinhua said.



And China has a market of more than 1.3 billion consumers, according to the media report.