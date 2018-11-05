2018 Lingshui International Beach Half Marathon Series to kick off

Chen Chunmei, deputy county head of the people's government of Lingshui Li autonomous county, gives an opening speech.Photo: Courtesy of Chinese Athletics Association

On October 25, the committee held a press conference in Beijing to announce that Lingshui International Beach Half Marathon Series will be held in Lingshui county, Hainan Province on December 2.The competition is co-organized by the Chinese Athletics Association and the people's government of Lingshui Li autonomous county. The competition is accepting registration. Applicants may select three projects including a half marathon (about 21.1 kilometers), a 10-kliometer and a 2.5-kilometer family running.Chen Chunmei, deputy county head of the people's government of Lingshui Li autonomous county gave an opening speech and introduced the marathon. Lingshui will further promote the development of the sports industry and boost the in-depth integration of sports and tourism through this sport event, thus endowing vitality and meaning with the sports culture of Lingshui and making Lingshui more famous.