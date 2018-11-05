Marriott International marks stronger ties with Yao Foundation

Guests and representatives take a group photo at the event in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Marriott

The Marriott Yao Foundation Charity Gala took place in Beijing on October 26, drawing the participation of over 500 guests in charity, hospitality and media groups. Organized by the Marriott North China Business Council and the Yao Foundation, the event has successfully collected 1,849,032 yuan ($266,858), which will be used to improve sports education and development for youngsters in the poor areas in China.In 2013, the Yao Foundation and Marriott International jointly established Marriott International Yao Foundation Hope Project, dedicated itself to the development of poor areas in China. Until 2018, Marriott International had donated over 14 million yuan ($2,020,522) to the Yao Foundation. At the charity dinner, Marriott International Executive Chairman J.W. Marriott, Jr. extended his gratitude toward the guests, Marriott employees and the Yao Foundation's team through a video, in which he reviewed the sustainable collaboration between Marriott International and the Yao Foundation, and the achievements they have reached by supporting the educational development of Chinese youngsters. He also wishes for a continuous success of the charity program in the future.Ye Li, chairwoman of the Board of Yao Foundation also delivered her thoughts and expectation on the collaboration. "Two weeks ago, I visited the newly-built schools together with representatives from Marriott International and volunteers. I am truly happy to see that the teachers and children are able to work and study in their brand new campuses," Ye said. Ye also offered her thanks to Marriott International's support of the Yao Foundation Hope Primary School Basketball Season Project. By 2018, the project has reached out to 500 primary schools in 25 provinces. Over 920,000 children have benefited from the project.Zhang Yingjie, chairman of Marriott North China Business Council said they always believe in a people-oriented corporate culture. "We share the same perspective with the Yao Foundation and that is really helpful to improve and support the educational sector of poor areas in China and build dreams for the students by accepting better education at school, especially in sports education, which can help them boost students' confidence," Zhang said. At this particular gala dinner, performance and celebration, an auction and a lucky lottery were elegantly presented, showcasing the diversity and dynamic side of their corporate culture. The event received the support from 58 Marriott hotels representing many regions in China.