DuPont unveils autonomous vehicle plan

US-based DuPont entered the electric/hybrid-electric autonomous driving market in China with the launch of the Accelerating Hybrid-Electric Autonomous Driving initiative (AHEAD TM ) on Monday.



The company reached cooperation agreements with China's automotive components company Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp and Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO Inc on Monday to accelerate the innovation and development of electric/hybrid-electric autonomous driving.



Designed to support the development of electric/hybrid-electric automatic vehicles, AHEAD TM will provide innovative solutions for reducing vehicles' weight; battery pack components and assembly; thermal management/safety; electric motors; powertrain/chassis and electrical/electronic applications for improved automation, including driver assist and self-driving capabilities.