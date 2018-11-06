Workers make paper lanterns at factory in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/6 0:57:35

A worker hangs up paper lanterns at a factory in Jian'ou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 4, 2018. Paper lanterns produced by local enterprises and workshops are now exported to markets in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Staff workers discuss the design of paper lanterns at a factory in Jian'ou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 4, 2018. Paper lanterns produced by local enterprises and workshops are now exported to markets in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Workers make paper lanterns at a factory in Jian'ou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 4, 2018. Paper lanterns produced by local enterprises and workshops are now exported to markets in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

