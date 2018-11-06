CIIE draws widespread press attention

Journalists work at the media center of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2018. The first CIIE opened here on Monday and has drawn much attention from domestic and international media. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

