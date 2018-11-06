Daily life in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia

Dorze villagers talk with each other in their compound at Gamo Gofa in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 29, 2018. The Dorze inhabit the Gamo Gofa zone in Ethiopia's Southern Regional State. Dorze people are famous for their weaving skills and their unique elephant-shaped houses. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A Dorze villager herds goats at Gamo Gofa in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 29, 2018. The Dorze inhabit the Gamo Gofa zone in Ethiopia's Southern Regional State. Dorze people are famous for their weaving skills and their unique elephant-shaped houses. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A Dorze villager weaves cloth at Gamo Gofa in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 29, 2018. The Dorze inhabit the Gamo Gofa zone in Ethiopia's Southern Regional State. Dorze people are famous for their weaving skills and their unique elephant-shaped houses. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)